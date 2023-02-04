Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police said she tried to overdose the person she was caring for with medication.

Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder, treason, or a class Y felony, according to online records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a person who was with Racicot told police they both drove to the victim’s home on Monday, Jan. 16.

Once inside, Racicot, who was stated to be a caregiver for the victim, got a bottle of Trazodone pills and went back to the vehicle. There, she ground the pills into a powder and headed back inside the home.

The affidavit said Racicot told the person she was with she had mixed the powder into a jar of peanut butter belonging to the victim.

Later that day, Jonesboro officers were able to find the jar and confirmed a white substance was inside.

An interview with the victim revealed they had been in contact with Racicot, who admitted to tampering the peanut butter. She also later admitted to the incident through an interview with police.

Police noted during this time, Racicot was on the victim’s accounts and had power of attorney.

“Due to this, Grace Racicot would inherit the victim’s property after his death,” the affidavit said.

On Monday, Jan. 30, a judge ordered Racicot to a $250,000 bond. Her next court appearance is set for March 30.

