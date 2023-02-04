Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Graham sparks Arkansas to victory over South Carolina

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday.

Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.

Josh Gray scored a career-high 20 points — 11 more than his previous best — for the Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9), who have lost seven straight. Gray matched his career best with 14 rebounds — set last time out in a loss to Mississippi State. Meechie Johnson also scored 20, sinking 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Hayden Brown added 10 points. Five players did all the scoring for the Gamecocks.

Graham had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Davis buried a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to send the Razorbacks into halftime with a 36-27 lead. Arkansas shot 57.7% from the floor before intermission (15 of 26).

The Razorbacks took their biggest lead at 47-35 on a jumper by Council with 14:05 left to play. Johnson sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Jacobi Wright layup — off a steal by Johnson — to pull the Gamecocks within 58-57 at the 5:09 mark. Gray followed with two free throws and South Carolina went ahead for the first time since leading 10-9.

Arkansas regained the lead with 2:53 remaining on two free throws from Black after he grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled by Gray. Gray scored twice on dunks, but Council and Black answered with layups and the Razorbacks led 64-63 with 1:21 to go.

Johnson missed a 3-pointer for South Carolina, but Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the other end and Gray grabbed the rebound with 19 seconds left. Hayden Brown couldn’t connect on a layup coming out of a Gamecocks’ timeout and Black sank the first of two free throws for a 65-63 lead. Gray missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Arkansas leads the series 23-15 and improved to 8-8 on the Gamecocks’ home floor.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to play Kentucky on Tuesday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks travel to play Missouri on Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on...
Highway back open following crash
The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with...
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder,...
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
According to the news release, investigators found a blue duffel bag containing 1.6 pounds of...
‘Unwanted guest’ arrested on drug charges
Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department...
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations

Latest News

Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Lauryn Pendleton after Old Dominion loss
KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23)
Raiders sweep GCT in 5A East doubleheader
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23): Nettleton sweeps Greene County Tech in 5A East doubleheader
Hurricane split doubleheader with Bryant
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23): Jonesboro boys win, girls fall at Bryant