Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its notable rappers. Now, one Memphis rapper is gaining traction on TikTok.

He’s seen around the city in his mobile “candy car.” Some call him the “candy man rapper.”

“I actually sell bananas and tater chips,” Cash Out Nardo said. “I’m actually a candy man for real. I’m out here selling drinks every day.”

However, on TikTok, Cash Out Nardo is gaining national attention for his bars -- lyrics, not candy.

“It’s paying off,” Cash Out Nardo said. “I’m getting the views and the people, they started off laughing, then they started to really see, ‘Dude got real talent.’ So they started liking my raps and liking what I’m doing and what I’m putting out.”

Nardo has over 7,000 followers on TikTok. His most popular video has nearly half a million views.

Nardo’s manager, Warren Triplett, met Nardo in a barbershop. It was an instant connection built on music. What started off as Facebook Live led to a huge response on TikTok.

“He’s going to keep you laughing,” Triplett said. " I’ve worked with a ton of singers and rappers, but what he has naturally, is a gift”

While his lyrics and hustle stand out, it’s the story behind it.

“I got tired of sitting in the jail for doing wrong and doing some of the wrong things,” Cash Out Nardo said. “So I said, let me think of a way I can do the right thing and stay out and maintain.”

Cash Out Nardo says he’s been compared to other rappers, but make no mistake about it, he said he has his own flow.

“I make my own sounds; I create my own adlibs and everything else,” Cash Out Nardo said. “He says brrr I say MANEEEE, you know what I’m saying.”

