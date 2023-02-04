Energy Alert
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before.

The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was followed by marijuana with 131,368 grams and cocaine powder with 9,766 grams.

Commander Chad Henson said while the numbers are encouraging, they have a silver lining.

“We’ve seized 15 million dollars’ worth of drugs just goes to show you that is just what we caught, it is a very profitable business whether you’re in Northeast Arkansas or the northeast,” Henson said.

Henson said they would like to see the number plateau over time, but for now, he hopes to see numbers fall in 2023.

