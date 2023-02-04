Energy Alert
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally.

In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly.

Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the day on Feb. 3, as many people were excited about the chance to buy weed legally.

“I got here early this morning to try and beat the crowd,” one woman said.

She had been coming to Good Day Farm for a while with her medical card, saying now that there is a recreational choice, the demand will increase.

“I think it’s going to be harder to get ours as quick as we are usually able to get them,” she said.

The woman stressed weed is something people are going to smoke either way and now that it is legal, she is hoping it will protect more people.

“I would rather people get it from here because you never know what people could be putting it in on the streets,” she said.

Good Day Farm did want to be in this story, but they said they are excited for the future in Missouri.

There have been some dispensaries not approved for recreational sales as of Friday, but Missouri is moving fast to have everyone up and running as soon as possible.

