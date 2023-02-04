Energy Alert
Spreading warmth and kindness to homeless

Multiple organizations came together to “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday.
Multiple organizations came together to “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple organizations came together to “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event was brought by the Arkansas Division of Community Correction Outreach Program.

Lieutenant Jonathan Lanes with the organization said it was inspired by an event of the same name in Pulaski County. He said he and others wanted to bring that to Northeast Arkansas.

“Some of the homeless have lost families and this is all they can turn to into the streets, they don’t have homes to live in,” he said.

Necessities like toiletries, hygiene products, and warm clothes were handed out. Organizers said they wanted to make sure homeless people in the area knew they weren’t forgotten.

“We care about them and that we show that they, we see they have a need of needing warm clothing and needing food in their stomach and we want to provide that to them,” he said.

Melinda Sapp, a volunteer at the event, was once homeless. Today, she was there to help the community she was once part of.

“A couple of years back, I didn’t have anywhere to go, and I know what it’s like to live on the streets and not have anything and being out in the cold,” she said.

Sapp said she wished events like this were around when she was homeless.

Organizers said they were happy to see the response to the event, both from attendees to volunteers. They also hoped volunteers would be inspired to help at other events too.

“They are eager to help, and they are willing to lend a helping hand and they see the need that people need out in the shelters,” Lanes said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

