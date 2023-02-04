Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations

Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department...
Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial operations to help with reducing feral hog populations in the areas.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.

Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial operations to help with reducing feral hog populations in the areas.

He said varying weather could impact the closure timeline.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

Latest News

total revenue in the state’s January report was $807 million, up 3.2% compared to Jan. 2022 and...
Arkansas tax revenue up 3.2% in January
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder,...
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales.
Southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday