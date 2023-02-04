Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.

Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial operations to help with reducing feral hog populations in the areas.

He said varying weather could impact the closure timeline.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.