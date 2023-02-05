Energy Alert
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash

One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County.

Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the southbound lane on Highway 69 while Patrick Thorburn, 32, of Melbourne was traveling north. Engles crossed the center line in his 2001 Chevy S-10 and began traveling south in the northbound land when he struck the front of Thorburn’s 2001 Chevy Silverado.

Thorburn was taken to UAMS with injuries while Engles died from the crash.

Arkansas State Police reported that the roads were dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the event.

