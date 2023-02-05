Energy Alert
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia.

The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge, Harrison, Batesville, Augusta, West Memphis, Searcy, and a platoon from the Missouri National Guard.

According to a news release, they will spend nine months in Southwest Asia on Operation Spartan Shield serving as a security force for the United States Military.

“These Guardsmen are well-trained and prepared for this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “While their mission is very important, it’s the easy part. Leaving behind your loved ones and your employer is always the most challenging part. We’ve got patriotic employers in Arkansas, and we recognize their sacrifices in supporting this deployment. For families, we’ve got an excellent support system in place. I encourage the family members of those deploying to reach out if something comes up. The Guard is family, and we’re going to provide support and guidance to ensure families are taken care of so that’s one less thing for our deploying Soldiers to worry about.”

