Entergy Arkansas warns customers of text scam

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a...
On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a recent texting scam.(Arizona's Family)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a recent texting scam.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, a social media post informed customer’s that text messages were going around about rolling outages. The post went on to say, “DON’T CLICK THE LINK” and that it was a phishing ploy.

The announcement was made during a three-round ice storm across the state.

To read the full story, click here.

