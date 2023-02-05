Homicide investigation in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2900 block of S.L Henry according to a social media post.

At 2:49 p.m. dispatch received a call of an unknown subject being shot. WMPD arrived on the scene and saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Later they identified him as Kaveyon Caruthers.

EMS was on the scene of the crime and attempted to save Caruthers’s life but he died from his injuries.

At this moment no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.

