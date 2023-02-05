NEA NAIA Roundup (2/4/23)

Williams Baptist 73, Hannibal-LaGrange 51 (Men)

The Williams men’s basketball team defeated the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans 73-51 on the afternoon that they celebrated their two seniors: Rajhon McIntosh and Isaiah Thompson.

It took the Eagles several minutes to really settle into the game, as they saw themselves down 13-5 seven minutes into the game. The Eagles went on a 13-7 run to see themselves down 20-19 with 6:47 left in the first half, then Duke Hardin hit a three-pointer to give the Eagles their first lead of the game. The Trojans tied it a minute later, but the Hardin would make two free throws and give the Eagles the lead for good. They went into halftime leading the Trojans 36-24.

Williams shot 45.8% from the field (27-59), 34.6% from the three-point line (9-26), and 41.7% from the free-throw line (10-24).

Ben Keton led all scorers with 18 points. DJ Townsend finished with 12 and Hardin had 10.

Thompson led the team on the boards with 13 rebounds. Keton and Jayvon Clark both had six assists in the game.

Williams Baptist 98, Hannibal-LaGrange 61 (Women)

The Williams women’s basketball team had no problems with the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans on Saturday afternoon, as they defeated them 98-61.

The Lady Eagles outscored the Trojans 29-16 in the first quarter and continued from there to blow past the Trojans.

Williams shot 47.4% from the field (37-78), 32.1% from the three-piont line (9-28), and 83.3% from the free-throw line (15-18).

Kaylee Clark led all scorers with 26 points. Carson Defries and Nijah Moore both contributed 17 points, and Italei Gray had 10. Zahriya Baker led the team on the boards with 10.

Defries finished with nine assists, while Reesa Hampton had eight.

Octavia Lowery named CAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Octavia Lowery led the Pioneers to two victories against conference opponents at last weekend’s CAC Classic. She averaged 24 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Lowery opened the weekend by scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a 62-56 victory against Florida National University.

She then posted her best game of the classic by scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a 56-54 victory against Voorhees University (South Carolina). The senior made two free throws in the final seconds of the game which provided the margin of victory in the contest.

Stephens 76, Lyon 71 (Women)

With 7:45 to play, the Stephens College Stars led 66-45 over the host Lyon College Scots on Saturday afternoon in American Midwest Conference play at Becknell Gymnasium.

A 16-2 run over the next five minutes in the fourth quarter allowed the Scots (8-12, 7-9) to cut the Stars advantage to seven points with 2:25 left, 68-61. Stephens pushed its lead out to nine points, but Lyon trimmed the lead to three points with 13 seconds left and the Stars made two free throws with four seconds to go to seal a 76-71 win.

Allison Byars and Kayla Richardson led Lyon College with 16 points each, while Natalya Kaza added 14 points and Page Tate scored 12 points.

Stephens outscored the Scots 23-17 in the first quarter and led 40-29 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Stars held a 58-43 lead. Lyon College outscored Stephens 28-18 in the fourth quarter to make the game close.

