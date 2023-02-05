Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.

According to the Chief of Police Larry Dulaney, and Lieutenant Mark Harmon, authorities were contacted around 2:30 a.m. A 19-year-old female died, and four other victims were shot. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with...
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department...
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder,...
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

You have the opportunity to give back with our annual UCP Telethon.
LIVE at Noon: Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon
On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a...
Entergy Arkansas warns customers of text scam
Cougars and Yellowjackets split doubleheader
HS Hoops: Bay, Rector split Saturday doubleheader
Razorbacks win
Arkansas men's basketball holds on to beat South Carolina on the road (WIS)