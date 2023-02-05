Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.

According to the Chief of Police Larry Dulaney, and Lieutenant Mark Harmon, authorities were contacted around 2:30 a.m. A 19-year-old female died, and four other victims were shot. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as we know more.

