Off-duty officer critical after being shot in attempted robbery

Authorities say an off-duty officer is in critical condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery. (WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - An off-duty New York City police officer is fighting for his life after being shot while trying to buy a car.

Police say the New York Police Department officer, whose identity has not been released, was trying to purchase a vehicle about 7 p.m. Saturday from someone he contacted on social media.

When the off-duty officer arrived at the prearranged meeting place in Brooklyn, the suspect pulled out a gun and announced it was a robbery.

Investigators say the officer also pulled out a gun, and gunfire was exchanged. The officer was hit, and the suspect ran off.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Mayor Eric Adams vowed to catch the person responsible. He also said he spoke to the officer’s wife and children.

“An officer conducting a simple errand, and a dangerous person pulled out a firearm. As we see so far and so often in the city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things,” Adams said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the officer is a five-year veteran assigned to patrol.

Police are searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

