Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve minutes of each other, according to a social media post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The first crash involved two vehicles at 12:11 a.m. on Highway 69 on Sunday, Feb. 5. One victim had to be airlifted to a hospital after being extricated by Paragould Fire Department.

Just 12 minutes later at 12:22 a.m. a stolen vehicle crashed into a power pole causing a widespread power outage in the Oak Grove area. The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of these crashes required help from Craighead Electric. They responded quickly and power has already been restored.

