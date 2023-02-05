Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart

It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve...
It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve minutes of each other, according to a social media post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve minutes of each other, according to a social media post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The first crash involved two vehicles at 12:11 a.m. on Highway 69 on Sunday, Feb. 5. One victim had to be airlifted to a hospital after being extricated by Paragould Fire Department.

Just 12 minutes later at 12:22 a.m. a stolen vehicle crashed into a power pole causing a widespread power outage in the Oak Grove area. The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of these crashes required help from Craighead Electric. They responded quickly and power has already been restored.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with...
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
Assistant Chief of Communications Randy Zellers said a division of the United State Department...
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder,...
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

You have the opportunity to give back with our annual UCP Telethon.
LIVE NOW: Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon
A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert
On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a...
Entergy Arkansas warns customers of text scam
Cougars and Yellowjackets split doubleheader
HS Hoops: Bay, Rector split Saturday doubleheader