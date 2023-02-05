Energy Alert
Vehicle discovered in White River

Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office about a possible vehicle found in the White River on Feb. 5 at 6:35 a.m. according to a social media post.

Stone County authorities worked along with Arkansas Game Fish Officers and the Allison-Sylamore Fire Department until they were able to locate the car in the river. A body was found inside the vehicle.

They pulled the vehicle onto the bank in Izard County where the Arkansas State Police and the Izard County Coroner are working on a case. No names have been released at this time.

