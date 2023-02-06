Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closes

Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from...
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population.(KLTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population.

For the safety of the public and to comply with USDA regulations, public access will not be allowed during this operation and the operation will depend on the weather. In the event that access to the areas is restricted, AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain the road and access closures, according to AGFC Director Austin Booth.

“We hate to close these areas for these operations, but feral hogs threaten both wildlife and agriculture in Arkansas. They destroy habitat, prey on wildlife, and can be linked to disease transmission,” Booth explained.

The AGFC and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation, according to a news release.

For additional information, you can call AGFC Feral Hog Coordinator, Ryan Farney at 501-382-3945 or Arkansas APHIS Director Robert Byrd at 501-835-2318.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve...
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart
One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash

Latest News

The price of gasoline fell slightly in the past week but remains well above what motorists paid...
Arkansas gas prices trickle down slightly
On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning their customers of a...
Entergy Arkansas warns customers of text scam
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri
Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine.
New coffee shop hosts grand opening