Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closes

MANILLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population.

For the safety of the public and to comply with USDA regulations, public access will not be allowed during this operation and the operation will depend on the weather. In the event that access to the areas is restricted, AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain the road and access closures, according to AGFC Director Austin Booth.

“We hate to close these areas for these operations, but feral hogs threaten both wildlife and agriculture in Arkansas. They destroy habitat, prey on wildlife, and can be linked to disease transmission,” Booth explained.

The AGFC and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation, according to a news release.

For additional information, you can call AGFC Feral Hog Coordinator, Ryan Farney at 501-382-3945 or Arkansas APHIS Director Robert Byrd at 501-835-2318.

