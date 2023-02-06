Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Super Bowl, Hardman placed on IR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have announced roster moves concerning two of their offensive weapons.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from the reserve/injured list, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in November against the Chargers and has not played a down since.

Hardman sustained an abdominal injury and had been out since Nov. 6. He was finally activated for the AFC Championship Game but suffered an injury in the first half.

