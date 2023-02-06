Energy Alert
Disturbed performing in Arkansas

The multi-platinum rock band will bring its “Take Back Your Life” tour to the Walmart AMP, 5079 West Northgate Rd. in Rogers, on July 29.(Walmart AMP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be no “sounds of silence” when the band Disturbed plays in Arkansas later this year.

The multi-platinum rock band will bring its “Take Back Your Life” tour to the Walmart AMP, 5079 West Northgate Rd. in Rogers, on July 29.

Tickets for the show, which also features Breaking Benjamin and JINJER, go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 479-443-5600 or click here.

