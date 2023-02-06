Energy Alert
Driver identified in deadly crash

Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove.

David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The 2003 Jeep Liberty he was driving traveled off the right side of the highway, striking a utility pole while rolling over, the report said.

Crawford died at the scene.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep had been reported stolen from the Kum & Go, 4609 W. Kingshighway, around 11:30 p.m., less than an hour before the crash.

“Law enforcement was not engaged in any way with this vehicle at the time of the crash,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release shared on social media.

