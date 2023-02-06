Feb. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are staring the week off dry and warm. We are starting this Monday morning off with some fog in areas. As that clears up, skies will cloud up heading into the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will keep us quite nice over the next few days. We will see temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

As we head into Tuesday night, rain chances will increase. This will be quite a rainfall event with most areas picking up 1-3″ of rain by Thursday morning. Highs will be well above average, so no wintry weather is expected through Thursday.

Colder air plunges in by Friday, but the Have-a-Heart Wish-A-Thon looks mostly dry at this time. Any rain would be a passing shower and an upper-level low swings by.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Newport police arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting outside a concert.

A Fort Smith man who runs two weapons companies is wanted after federal agents found an unregistered homemade bomb in his home.

According to the United States Census Bureau in the last few years, the United States has seen an increase in minority-owned businesses. By 2044, the U.S. Bureau predicts that the nation’s prosperity will rely even more on minorities.

Arkansas State University Alum and Mammoth Spring native Ashley McBryde won a Grammy Sunday night.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more

