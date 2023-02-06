Five from A-State track post personal bests at South Alabama Invitational

Arkansas State’s track and field team completed another busy weekend Sunday, competing at the South Alabama Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Five athletes recorded personal bests – all on the track, while the Red Wolves totaled six top-five finishes. Across two meets on the weekend, A-State combined for a dozen personal bests and 15 top-five results, including four event titles.

Cheyenne Melvin won the women’s 800 meters, recording a season-best time of 2:11.49. Teammates Cadence Lapp (2:21.24) and Hannah McLaughlin (2:26.20) also competed, placing 12th and 24th, respectively. Lasse Funck ran in the men’s 800 meters, placing 15th with a time of 1:58.04.

Jonae Cook competed in the women’s 400 meters, placing fifth with a time of 56.50 to crack A-State’s indoor top 10 in the event. Jermie Walker earned a fifth-place finish in the men’s event, crossing in 49.24, with Handre Jonker (50.66) and Bradley Miller (52.88) placing 26th and 45th.

In the men’s 200 meters, Myles Thomas placed sixth overall with a time of 21.71 that ties Elijah Ross (2018) for ninth in program indoor history. Danarrion Ard also recorded a career-best time of 22.26 with Omari Walker finishing in 24.01.

Tyra Nabors placed third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.65 while Rainee Bowers posted a time of 8.84 to place seventh.

Bradley Jelmert registered another top-five result to his tally, placing third in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 5.37m (17-7.25). Trace South finished just on the outside of the top five, clearing 4.77m (15-7.75) to place sixth, while Colby Eddowes cleared 4.47m (14-8.0) to finish 11th.

In the women’s pole vault, Avery Shell tied for 10th with a mark of 3.50m (11-5.75), while Bella Coscetti (3.35m/10-11.75) and Ashley Guadamuz (3.20m/10-6) placed 16th and 22nd, respectively.

Anna Hunter placed 11th in the women’s mile with a time of 5:16.96, with Marina McDonough finishing 24th with a mark of 5:33.24. Noah McMurtrey completed the men’s mile in 4:17.63 to place 16th while Andrew Westphal ran a collegiate-best 4:20.26 in a 20th-place result.

Omari Walker placed eighth in the men’s 60 meters, finishing in 6.86 with Ard notching a 15th-place finish with a time of 6.95.

Carly Strong clocked a career-best 7.77 to place 15th in the women’s 60 meters, with Hannah Morris (7.79) and Blaique Webster (8.02) placing 18th and 36th. Strong and Webster were two of four Red Wolves in the women’s 200 meters, led by Namibia Clavier’s 18th-place finish (25.60). Strong finished 22nd with a time of 25.91 and Webster placed 30th (26.36), while Bowers crossed in 26.84 to place 36th.

In the women’s high jump, Megan Knowling and Sydney Lane tied for eighth, each clearing 1.59m (5-2.5). Izzy Daines competed in the women’s long jump, leaping 4.99m (16-4.5).

Camryn Newton-Smith posted a throw of 12.53m (41-1.5) to place 13th in the women’s shot put, while Eddowes (12.62m/41-5) and Patryk Baran (12.19m/40-0) placed 25th and 26th in the men’s event.

Emma Hurlbut (10:32.44) and Maggie Hunter (10:35.79) placed 13th and 14th in the women’s 3000 meters, while Zeke McCain (20th – 8:57.61), John Carder (20th – 9:04.00) and Andrew Mason (32nd – 9:37.02) ran in the men’s event.

A-State’s women’s 4x400-meter relay squad closed out the day with a fifth-place time of 3:58.05, while the men placed eighth with a time of 3:21.96.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves continue their indoor season Friday and Saturday with a pair of meets. Some members of the team will compete in the Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kan., while others will travel to Nashville, Tenn., for the Music City Challenge.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.