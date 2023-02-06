Energy Alert
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train.

The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets to the Last Stop on the Love Train Final Tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Prices range from $65.95 to $159.95. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

