Qualifying for long-term acute hospital care

Arkansas Continued Care Hospital is a long-term acute care facility in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Continued Care Hospital is a long-term acute care facility in Jonesboro.

They offer longer stays than traditional hospitals and help patients transition from hospital to home or a long-term rehab placement.

Kirsten Ditto is talking with several members of the ACCH team to learn about who qualifies for long-term care and what that care looks like in the hospital.

