Qualifying for long-term acute hospital care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Continued Care Hospital is a long-term acute care facility in Jonesboro.

They offer longer stays than traditional hospitals and help patients transition from hospital to home or a long-term rehab placement.

Kirsten Ditto is talking with several members of the ACCH team to learn about who qualifies for long-term care and what that care looks like in the hospital.

