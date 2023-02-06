Energy Alert
Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.

In total, more than $8.5 million in sales happened over the weekend for recreational marijuana.

Add medical marijuana sales, and that number climbs to more than $12.5 million.

