Nettleton’s Pena scores season-high for Murray State
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A Nettleton alum had a career day Sunday. Murray State freshman Briley Pena drilled four threes and had a season-high 12 points as the Racers fell to first-place Illinois State.
Briley scored all 12 of her points in the first half, hitting two threes in the first quarter and two in the second. She played in a season-high 25 minutes in the game.
Pena has earned a larger role for Murray over the past four games, averaging nearly 21 minutes and over 5 points a game.
