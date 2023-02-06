Nettleton’s Pena scores season-high for Murray State

A Nettleton alum had a career day Sunday. Murray State freshman Briley Pena drilled four threes and had a season-high 12 points as the Racers fell to first-place Illinois State.

Tremendous effort, just short.



Back to The Bank Friday. pic.twitter.com/BKSrwtIKBC — Murray State Women's Basketball (@RacersWBB) February 5, 2023

Briley scored all 12 of her points in the first half, hitting two threes in the first quarter and two in the second. She played in a season-high 25 minutes in the game.

Pena has earned a larger role for Murray over the past four games, averaging nearly 21 minutes and over 5 points a game.

