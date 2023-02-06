Energy Alert
Nettleton’s Pena scores season-high for Murray State

Nettleton alum scored a season-high 12 points for Murray State Sunday.
Nettleton alum scored a season-high 12 points for Murray State Sunday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A Nettleton alum had a career day Sunday. Murray State freshman Briley Pena drilled four threes and had a season-high 12 points as the Racers fell to first-place Illinois State.

Briley scored all 12 of her points in the first half, hitting two threes in the first quarter and two in the second. She played in a season-high 25 minutes in the game.

Pena has earned a larger role for Murray over the past four games, averaging nearly 21 minutes and over 5 points a game.

