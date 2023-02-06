Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Study: American debt tops $16 trillion, average debt load reaches $165K per household

Credit card debt grew 28% over the last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new NerdWallet study, Americans are falling further into debt as the typical US household owes roughly $165,000 each, about 8% more debt than they did the previous year.

Personal finance expert Sara Rathner with NerdWallet said mortgages make up a big portion of the debt.

“If you were to break that apart and just look at credit card debt,” Rathner said. “Households with revolving credit card debt owe about $7,500, which is up about 28% from last year.”

She said the end of pandemic aid combined with higher prices and higher interest rates has consumers relying more on credit cards.

According to Rathner, now is an excellent time to try and make your debt less expensive: especially high interest credit card debt.  

Rathner shared several tips to help tackle the bigger debt load:

  • Consider using balance transfer offers with a lower interest rate
  • Look for cards that offer zero interest rates for a promotional period of 12 months or longer
  • Personal loans may have lower interest rates than your credit cards
  • Try to delay big purchases if possible until your debt load is lower

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve...
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart
One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash

Latest News

Country music star, Arkansas State University alumni, and Mammoth Spring native, Ashley McBryde...
Arkansas State Alumni wins first Grammy Award
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from...
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closes