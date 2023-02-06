Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute

Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROOLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49.

According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log Road intersection just north of Brookland.

No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or if there are any injuries.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

