Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County.

According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street.

Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a culvert. The vehicle overturned and Schubert was ejected from the vehicle.

Schubert was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pemiscot County Coroner.

