A-State alumni couple donates $50k to Black Student Association

The Hills met and got married while attending A-State in the 1970s.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple that met and got married while attending A-State in the 1970′s are giving back by supporting the Black Student Association (BSA) with a $50,000 donation.

According to Arkansas State University, Dr. Thomas and Billye Hill’s gift to the BSA will go toward creating the Thomas and Billye Hill Black Student Association Endowed Leadership fund.

“Our family’s principles and core values focus on hard work and education and sharing our time, talent, and treasure. God has blessed our family to bless others, and we are committed to being good stewards of the gifts we have been provided. We feel it’s important to share our gifts,” explained the couple.

The donation will support the student BSA president, which will help them focus more on leading the organization and minimize their work load. The funds can also be used to support activities, such as attending leadership conferences or purchasing leadership literature.

The BSA itself was established in 1969 to promote university spirit, academic achievement, and cultural enrichment. The president must be a full-time, on-campus student with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Those interested in contributing to the Thomas and Billye Hill Black Student Association Endowed Leadership Fund can go through the Arkansas State University System Foundation online. Once on the donation page, select the Arkansas State University System and list ”Thomas and Billye Hill Black Student Association Endowed Leadership Fund” in the giving section.

For more information contact the Office of Development at 870-972-3940 or Development@Astate.edu.

