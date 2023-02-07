Energy Alert
Arkansans rally together for better Medicaid services

A group of Arkansans rallied at the Department of Health Services on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice...
A group of Arkansans rallied at the Department of Health Services on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice their concerns about Medicaid, according to our content sharing partner, KATV in Little Rock.(123rf.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Arkansans rallied at the Department of Health Services on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice their concerns about Medicaid, according to our content-sharing partner, KATV in Little Rock.

“Not only are people being denied their benefits, even when they qualify, they’re not receiving it,” Diamond Arnold, an advocate, and Medicaid recipient said. “I specifically know there are people who are having to decide between their healthcare or their food.”

Another Arkansan shared how her brother was in a coma after being hit by a truck in 2021 and the process to enroll him in Medicaid was difficult.

“Whenever my brother came out of a trauma unit, he had to occupy a unit in the neurotrauma ICU in Springfield, MO for longer because Medicaid in Arkansas was not wanting to work with the Missouri care system,” Allen said. “My brother’s development was hindered by Medicaid’s lack of accessibility.”

