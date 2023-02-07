BRTC students working with NASA

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students will power an International Power Station.

According to a news release, NASA provided the blueprints and students used a computer program to design a 3-d layout and use a 3-d printer to complete the project. They will now move forward by building 11 more.

CTC students Hank Dubois, Jacob Barnhill, Jonathan Moody, Colton Vallance, Jywon Green, and other Machine Tool Technology students designed the power brick from blueprints provided by NASA.

“It’s surreal to know that something you built is going to be on the International Space Station, or in space in general,” said Barnhill.

Each of the students will be given a NASA certification number they can use on their resumes as proof of their work with NASA.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.