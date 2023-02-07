Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

BRTC students working with NASA

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students...
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students will power an International Power Station.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students will power an International Power Station.

According to a news release, NASA provided the blueprints and students used a computer program to design a 3-d layout and use a 3-d printer to complete the project. They will now move forward by building 11 more.

CTC students Hank Dubois, Jacob Barnhill, Jonathan Moody, Colton Vallance, Jywon Green, and other Machine Tool Technology students designed the power brick from blueprints provided by NASA.

“It’s surreal to know that something you built is going to be on the International Space Station, or in space in general,” said Barnhill.

Each of the students will be given a NASA certification number they can use on their resumes as proof of their work with NASA.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve...
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart

Latest News

On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
A look at one of the ambulances at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
EMT shortage leads to dangerous situations
Lady Lions win
HS GIRLS HOOPS: Manila beats Corning to remain in first place in 3A-3
Marion has 5 sign on National Signing Day
February National Signing Day: Marion has 5 sign to play in college (MPAN)
Mustangs have 6 competing at the college level
February National Signing Day: Hoxie has 6 athletes sign to compete in collegiate sports