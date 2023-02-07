1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash that caused part of Jonesboro to evacuate Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

BREAKING: E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro is shutdown at Industrial Dr. after a car accident lead to a gas leak.



Residents of the 4000-5000 blocks of East Highland Drive have been informed to evacuate. Hytrol Factory is also being evacuated. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/3tQU6VelPz — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) February 7, 2023

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the person had unknown injuries Monday night.

Police confirmed that around 7:30 p.m., a car crashed on East Highland Drive near Hytrol and landed on a gas meter causing it to leak.

Traffic is being diverted to Kathleen Street as crews work the scene.

Homes and Businesses Evacuated

Both police and firefighters responded to the scene and traffic has been blocked off.

They ask that you to please avoid the area.

Residents of the 4000-5000 blocks of East Highland Drive have been informed to evacuate.

Hytrol Evacuated

A company spokesperson confirmed that Hytrol is also being evacuated.

“Because this is an active situation, we don’t have further comment right now but can direct you to the appropriate party when the situation is resolved.”

Police are asking for people to avoid the 4800 block of Highland at this moment. pic.twitter.com/3LozGQbtuJ — Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) February 7, 2023

