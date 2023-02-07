Energy Alert
Dunklin County Health Department receives first breastmilk donation

The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary received its first breastmilk donation on...
The Bootheel Mother's Milk Depot and Dispensary received its first breastmilk donation on Monday, Feb. 6.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary received its first breastmilk donation on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to a social media post, 575oz of breastmilk was donated by Clarissa and Jade.

The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary opened in August of 2022 in the Dunklin County Health Department. Approved milk donors can bring frozen breast milk donations to the milk depot.

If you are interested in becoming a donor, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or online at themilkbank.org/donate.

