Feb. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to a mild start to Tuesday. While we are only expecting a few showers today, carrying an umbrella along may not be a bad idea.

Heavier and more widespread rainfall comes on Wednesday. We are expecting widespread 1-3″ of rainfall with isolated higher amounts!

Drier air arrives on Thursday, but an upper-level low on Friday could give us some spotty showers or drizzle. Right now, the rain chances are low and the amounts should be low.

The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An evacuation order was lifted following a gas leak in Jonesboro. We have the latest in this developing story.

President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.

Lawmakers in Arkansas say public safety is one of the top priorities this legislative session. As of Monday, more and more legislators are signing off on a bill that would provide full disclosure on the sex offender registry in Arkansas when it comes to where exactly the highest-level sex offenders live.

Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

Body found in submerged vehicle identified
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
This bill would hold healthcare workers liable for any minor hurt during their transition.
New proposed bill would protect minors from medical malpractice
A group of Arkansans rallied at the Department of Health Services on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice...
Arkansans rally together for better Medicaid services
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references, passes House