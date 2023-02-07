Feb. 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to a mild start to Tuesday. While we are only expecting a few showers today, carrying an umbrella along may not be a bad idea.

Heavier and more widespread rainfall comes on Wednesday. We are expecting widespread 1-3″ of rainfall with isolated higher amounts!

Drier air arrives on Thursday, but an upper-level low on Friday could give us some spotty showers or drizzle. Right now, the rain chances are low and the amounts should be low.

The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.



News Headlines

An evacuation order was lifted following a gas leak in Jonesboro. We have the latest in this developing story.

President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.

Lawmakers in Arkansas say public safety is one of the top priorities this legislative session. As of Monday, more and more legislators are signing off on a bill that would provide full disclosure on the sex offender registry in Arkansas when it comes to where exactly the highest-level sex offenders live.

Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000.



