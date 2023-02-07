Energy Alert
Fire at Massachusetts hospital forces some evacuations

Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's status on Tuesday. (Source: WHDH/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Massachusetts hospital’s electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations on Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.

“We are removing some critically ill and injured patients” out of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital to other facilities, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said at a news conference.

He said the fire at was mostly extinguished.

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Brockton, Mass. A fire at the hospital's electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which started before 9 a.m. Temperatures were in the high 20s.

Nardelli said the hospital’s emergency generator, which was supplying power to the building, had to be shut off so the fire could be put out.

Nardelli said at the time the fire started, hospital personnel said they had 187 patients, “but people have been discharged in and out, so we don’t have that exact number right now.”

Signature Healthcare is a 216-bed hospital. Brockton is about 25 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

