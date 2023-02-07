Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fear of fumes came to Jonesboro after a car accident led to a gas leak Monday. Many people were forced to leave their homes and jobs for their safety.

It all started at around 7:30 Monday night in what was an hours-long process to avoid something that could’ve been much worse.

“You never know what an ignition source might be,” Anthony Coy said.

Coy is the director of Emergency Management for Craighead County and he stressed as a gas leak is not as easy to repair as some people may think.

“If you end up with a leak common sense says like just turn it off, well that can create much larger problems for the utility provider if someone were to do that,” Coy said.

He said he felt like having everyone evacuate was the right move because in those situations you want to aim at the side of caution.

“Sometimes when you have an invisible product like that you may not know where that danger is and when you find out it is too late,” Coy said.

One Jonesboro woman found the danger right away as she lives next door to the leak and said she heard the accident and was immediately nervous.

“When I first walked outside there was gas coming out and you could smell it and then I went back in the house and called 911 and said we need the police department and fire department to come out,” she explained.

The problem was taken care of and the road was opened back up in the early morning hours Tuesday and many are thankful the situation was not worse.

