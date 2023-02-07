Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fear of fumes came to Jonesboro after a car accident led to a gas leak Monday. Many people were forced to leave their homes and jobs for their safety.

It all started at around 7:30 Monday night in what was an hours-long process to avoid something that could’ve been much worse.

“You never know what an ignition source might be,” Anthony Coy said.

Coy is the director of Emergency Management for Craighead County and he stressed as a gas leak is not as easy to repair as some people may think.

“If you end up with a leak common sense says like just turn it off, well that can create much larger problems for the utility provider if someone were to do that,” Coy said.

He said he felt like having everyone evacuate was the right move because in those situations you want to aim at the side of caution.

“Sometimes when you have an invisible product like that you may not know where that danger is and when you find out it is too late,” Coy said.

One Jonesboro woman found the danger right away as she lives next door to the leak and said she heard the accident and was immediately nervous.

“When I first walked outside there was gas coming out and you could smell it and then I went back in the house and called 911 and said we need the police department and fire department to come out,” she explained.

The problem was taken care of and the road was opened back up in the early morning hours Tuesday and many are thankful the situation was not worse.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

Latest News

Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it...
Police Chief commends school for swift action, ‘The school did a phenomenal job’
a poster inside the Jonesboro E-911 office showing off their logo.
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
The Hills met and got married while attending A-State in the 1970s.
A-State alumni couple donates $50k to Black Student Association
The donation totaled 575 ounces, or 4.5 gallons, of breastmilk.
Breastmilk dispensary receives 4.5 gallons of ‘liquid gold’