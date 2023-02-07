Energy Alert
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida.

Lawler, 73, has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital.

Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020.

His storied career includes decades of wrestling in Memphis, with WWE, and traveling the world.

Lawler also suffered a stroke in 2018, and in 2012 had a heart attack on live TV.

