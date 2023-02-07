Energy Alert
Lawmakers seek answers from Dan Sullivan

The Black Legislative Caucus spoke with Sen. Dan Sullivan on Monday, Feb. 6, to discuss his...
The Black Legislative Caucus spoke with Sen. Dan Sullivan on Monday, Feb. 6, to discuss his bill that would eliminate affirmative action in Arkansas.(Arkansas House of Representatives)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black Legislative Caucus spoke with Sen. Dan Sullivan on Monday, Feb. 6, to discuss his bill that would eliminate affirmative action in Arkansas, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV.

Affirmative action first went into effect during President Johnson’s administration and has been a platform that has given women and minority communities access to better jobs and education ever since. Steven Person, the Little Rock NAACP political action chair, said his dad benefited from the program.

“He was able to take his family and move to particular neighborhoods he wouldn’t have access to,” Person said.

Person joined the lawmakers that questioned Dan Sullivan on Monday. Sullivan’s bill would remove “equity” and “civil rights” from the portion of Arkansas code dealing with this, and it would eliminate affirmative action and teacher retention programs that target minority communities.

To read the full story, click here.

