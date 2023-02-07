Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LIVE BLOG: Super Bowl Opening Night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Follow along here as we provide updates on Super Bowl Opening Night as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet with the media at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

Latest News

This bill would hold healthcare workers liable for any minor hurt during their transition.
New proposed bill would protect minors from medical malpractice
A group of Arkansans rallied at the Department of Health Services on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice...
Arkansans rally together for better Medicaid services
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references, passes House
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
A look at one of the ambulances at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
EMT shortage leads to dangerous situations