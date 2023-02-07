Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting.

The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended.

The shooting left one dead and four others injured.

Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he heard about the shooting.

“It was really tragic to me and our community when I received a call from the chief. Especially when I found out it was a 19-year-old with a 1-year-old kid,” he said.

A shooting of this magnitude could understandably leave anyone afraid, but Ratliffe said it wasn’t the case in Newport.

“As have seen a few people and I haven’t received a call from anyone, and that’s good. The town is safe. We are safe,” he said.

Ratliffe noted the majority of the people involved with the shooting weren’t from Newport, he added the shooting could have happened anywhere. He said the town was still hurt by what happened.

“They are of hurt but we are going to try our best to find the person or persons involved in this incident to bring closure to the families of the victims,” he said.

Even though Ratliffe says the town is safe, he wants to make changes to make sure a shooting could never happen again.

“I will get with my chief and whoever is going to have something going on to meet with us and we talk about having outside paid security,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.