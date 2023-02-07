Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting.

The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended.

The shooting left one dead and four others injured.

Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he heard about the shooting.

“It was really tragic to me and our community when I received a call from the chief. Especially when I found out it was a 19-year-old with a 1-year-old kid,” he said.

A shooting of this magnitude could understandably leave anyone afraid, but Ratliffe said it wasn’t the case in Newport.

“As have seen a few people and I haven’t received a call from anyone, and that’s good. The town is safe. We are safe,” he said.

Ratliffe noted the majority of the people involved with the shooting weren’t from Newport, he added the shooting could have happened anywhere. He said the town was still hurt by what happened.

“They are of hurt but we are going to try our best to find the person or persons involved in this incident to bring closure to the families of the victims,” he said.

Even though Ratliffe says the town is safe, he wants to make changes to make sure a shooting could never happen again.

“I will get with my chief and whoever is going to have something going on to meet with us and we talk about having outside paid security,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve...
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart

Latest News

A North Arkansas Office of Emergency Management has a new director.
Fulton County hires new OEM Director
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
International Studies Magnet School is dedicating a week for Make-a-Wish.
Students raising money for wishes
Country music star, Arkansas State University alumni, and Mammoth Spring native, Ashley McBryde...
Arkansas State Alumni wins first Grammy Award