Memphis Showboats’ 2023 USFL schedule released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats have their 2023 schedule finalized.

The new Showboats will kick off their season on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Stars.

The Showboats are part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022.

The Showboats name harkens back to the original Memphis Showboats, who were a part of the original USFL in 1984 and 1985.

The team is led by head coach Todd Haley, the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will play their home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, along with the Houston Gamblers.

The full Showboats schedule is as follows (home games in bold):

vs Philadelphia Stars - April 15 | 3:30 p.m. @ Birmingham Stallions - April 22 | 6 p.m. @ Houston Gamblers - April 29 | 6 p.m. @ Michigan Panthers - May 6 | 6:30 p.m. @ New Orleans Breakers - May 14 | 2 p.m. vs Pittsburgh Maulers - May 20 | 11:30 p.m. vs Houston Gamblers - May 28 | 1 p.m. @ New Jersey Generals - June 4 | 12 p.m. vs New Orleans Breakers - June 10 | 2 p.m. vs Birmingham Stallions - June 17 | 3 p.m.

Games are played on Saturday and Sunday, and fans can visit theUSFL.com and go to the Memphis ”TICKETS” section to make a $25 deposit and get priority access to games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.