New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak on Monday lead to headaches for people in Jonesboro whether it was on the road or in their neighborhood, but there was one positive to come out of the situation.

The Jonesboro E-911 emergency alert system was able to send out its first emergency message to those who signed up.

The message came just minutes after the call and E-911 Director Ronnie Sturch said his office was thrilled with the results.

“It was awesome, you know we put these products in and you want to make sure they work, we do a lot of testing but to see in a live event it do what it was designed to do, it was great,” Sturch said.

Monday was a perfect example of how the service could be used as Struch said it could get the word out before the first responders.

“We had officers and firefighters doing evacuations, but this way we can alert people that are inside their homes that they need to evacuate, it also alerts people that are traveling around the city or that area to avoid that area,” Sturch said.

To sign up for the instant alerts you can visit the Jonesboro E-911 website, click on the Code Red, and enter your information.

