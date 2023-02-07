New proposed bill would protect minors from medical malpractice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - SB199 was introduced on Monday, Feb. 6 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, the same senator who wrote SB43.

This bill would hold healthcare workers liable for any minor hurt during their transition. This would include any medical or surgical service, inpatient or outpatient, and even prescribed medication related to transitioning.

The bill is scheduled to go before a judiciary committee on Feb. 8.

