Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New proposed bill would protect minors from medical malpractice

This bill would hold healthcare workers liable for any minor hurt during their transition.
This bill would hold healthcare workers liable for any minor hurt during their transition.(WBRC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - SB199 was introduced on Monday, Feb. 6 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, the same senator who wrote SB43.

This bill would hold healthcare workers liable for any minor hurt during their transition. This would include any medical or surgical service, inpatient or outpatient, and even prescribed medication related to transitioning.

The bill is scheduled to go before a judiciary committee on Feb. 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations

Latest News

A group of Arkansans rallied at the Department of Health Services on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice...
Arkansans rally together for better Medicaid services
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references, passes House
Senate Joint Resolution 4 was submitted to the legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, and would change...
Proposed Arkansas amendment would change primary elections
The Black Legislative Caucus spoke with Sen. Dan Sullivan on Monday, Feb. 6, to discuss his...
Lawmakers seek answers from Dan Sullivan