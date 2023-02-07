Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Mike McClain confirmed a shooting is under investigation.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they are working with the police department and it did involve an officer.

He said it happened on North 11th Street in Poplar Bluff.

