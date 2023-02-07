One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital.

Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5.

One of the shootings was in the West Moultrie area near 1st Street. The other was in the Lakewood and Cherry Street area.

The following day, Feb. 6, officers responded to a third shooting near 11th and Chickasawba Street. When they arrived, according to the news release, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, treated, and released that same day.

“Police believe the shootings on Moultrie and 11th Street are related and are in reference to an ongoing dispute between the individuals who reside in those respective residences,” Haught-Angel stated.

The sergeant said detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shootings.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted at blythevillecrimestoppers.com.

