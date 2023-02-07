Energy Alert
Proposed Arkansas amendment would change primary elections

Senate Joint Resolution 4 was submitted to the legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, and would change...
Senate Joint Resolution 4 was submitted to the legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, and would change the election process if approved by voters.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Senate Joint Resolution 4 was submitted to the legislature on Monday, Feb. 6, and would change the election process if approved by voters.

According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, SJR4 would call for candidates to be listed on a single ballot in a primary election, regardless of their political party. After the primary election, the top two candidates would be on the ballot for the general election.

The candidates’ party would still show next to their name even if they were running as an independent.

The resolution was submitted by Senator Clarke Tucker (D) and has advanced to the Senate State Agencies and Government Affairs Committee.

