Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Retired police K-9 dies with handler by his side: ‘You protected us well’

Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.
Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.(West Palm Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida police department is mourning the death of a retired police dog.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a retired K-9 named Thor has recently died.

On Monday, the department shared that it is with “great sadness” it announces the death of Thor. The team said the former police dog died with his handler, Officer Sniffen, by his side.

West Palm Beach police said Thor began working for the department in January 2012. He was trained in criminal apprehension and explosive detection.

Thor reportedly performed more than a thousand searches and aided in the capture of more than a hundred criminal suspects.

Officers said as much as Thor was driven to work, his favorite part of the job was attending community events, many of which included visiting schools and playing with the kids.

Thor also loved playing with his co-workers and never missed an opportunity to be petted or play with his ball, according to the department.

“Rest in peace old friend, you will be missed by many. You protected us well; your work here is done. Good boy,” Officer Sniffen said.

Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.
Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.(West Palm Beach Police Department)

The department did not immediately release a cause of death for the former police dog.

Authorities said Thor was dedicated to West Palm Beach and Florida residents.

According to the team, he will be missed but not forgotten.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

Latest News

The where the driver crashed into a gas line late Monday night which lead to E. Highland being...
Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro
a poster inside the Jonesboro E-911 office showing off their logo.
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m.
2 found dead in home, cause of fire released