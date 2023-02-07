Riverside alum Gavin Stone is a non-roster invitee to Dodgers Spring Training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues his Road to The Show.

Gavin Stone was one of 27 non-roster invitees to Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training. The Riverside & UCA alum heads to Arizona, pitchers & catchers report February 16th at Camelback Ranch.

Stone is one of the top pitching prospects entering 2023 after a dominant 2022 campaign. He recorded 9 wins, 168 strikeouts, and a 1.48 ERA. Batters hit just .206 against Stone, he pitched in A Advanced Great Lakes, AA Tulsa, and AAA Oklahoma City.

Stone was the 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, he’s currently on ESPN & MLB.com lists of top MLB prospects. The Dodgers first full squad workout is February 20th, their first Cactus League game is February 25th.

