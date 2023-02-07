Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Riverside alum Gavin Stone is a non-roster invitee to Dodgers Spring Training

Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.(Source: KFDA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues his Road to The Show.

Gavin Stone was one of 27 non-roster invitees to Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training. The Riverside & UCA alum heads to Arizona, pitchers & catchers report February 16th at Camelback Ranch.

Stone is one of the top pitching prospects entering 2023 after a dominant 2022 campaign. He recorded 9 wins, 168 strikeouts, and a 1.48 ERA. Batters hit just .206 against Stone, he pitched in A Advanced Great Lakes, AA Tulsa, and AAA Oklahoma City.

Stone was the 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, he’s currently on ESPN & MLB.com lists of top MLB prospects. The Dodgers first full squad workout is February 20th, their first Cactus League game is February 25th.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Newport.
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
It was a busy night for Paragould Emergency Services as two crashes happened within twelve...
Two crashes in Greene County just 12 minutes apart

Latest News

Lady Lions win
HS GIRLS HOOPS: Manila beats Corning to remain in first place in 3A-3
Marion has 5 sign on National Signing Day
February National Signing Day: Marion has 5 sign to play in college (MPAN)
Mustangs have 6 competing at the college level
February National Signing Day: Hoxie has 6 athletes sign to compete in collegiate sports
Red Wolves take on Troy Thursday, James Madison Saturday
Arkansas State women's basketball preparing for tough road stretch