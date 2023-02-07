Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi...
A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.

In her plea, Scowden admitted that on August 11, 2022, she sold three “lightning links” for $500 each to someone working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

She sold another three on September 19, 2022 and a final one on October 19, 2022.

According to the release, lightning links, also known as drop-in auto sears, convert a semi automatic AR-15-style rifle into an automatic weapon. They said even it’s not installed in a firearm, they are considered machine guns under federal law.

According to her plea, Scowden had reached out to the person working with the ATF on Snapchat, asking, “You know anyone who wants to buy a lightning link for an AR to go fully automatic?”

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

According to Fleming, the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. The charge transfer of a machine gun carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and the same fine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
On Monday, Feb. 6, around 7:30 p.m. a car wrecked on East Highland and landed on a gas meter...
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash.
Driver identified in deadly crash
According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion,...
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

Latest News

Help make wishes come true during the 25th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish on...
You can help make wishes come true, this Friday, Feb. 10 »
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado previews upcoming road SBC matchups (at Texas State, at Ga. Southern)
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on Tuesday, February 7.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital.
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’